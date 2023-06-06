Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10,411.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

