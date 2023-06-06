Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,856.05

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSWGet Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,856.05 ($47.94) and traded as high as GBX 4,114 ($51.14). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 4,102 ($50.99), with a volume of 40,207 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 3,520 ($43.76) to GBX 3,450 ($42.89) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Renishaw Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,781.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,856.05. The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2,516.56, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 5.53.

About Renishaw



Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

