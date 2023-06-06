Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) PT Raised to $51.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $29.52.

In other news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 17,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $323,131.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,525,278 shares in the company, valued at $27,531,267.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 17,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $323,131.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,525,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,531,267.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $194,488.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 794,960 shares in the company, valued at $14,349,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,603 shares of company stock worth $1,003,634. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 449.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the business of developing oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin A. Love, and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

