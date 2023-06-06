Reviewing Getty Images (GETY) & Its Peers

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) is one of 189 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Getty Images to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Images and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images N/A 13.47% 2.81% Getty Images Competitors -41.51% -172.49% -7.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Getty Images and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 4 4 0 2.50 Getty Images Competitors 732 4518 9393 242 2.61

Valuation & Earnings

Getty Images currently has a consensus price target of $6.99, indicating a potential upside of 25.34%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.85%. Given Getty Images’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Getty Images is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Getty Images and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $926.24 million -$77.55 million -20.65 Getty Images Competitors $3.73 billion -$24.79 million -19.56

Getty Images’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Getty Images. Getty Images is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Getty Images shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Getty Images has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images’ competitors have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Getty Images competitors beat Getty Images on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands. The company also provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services; and sells wall décor products. It serves largest enterprises, smallest businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

