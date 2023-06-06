Reviewing Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moncler and Columbia Sportswear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Moncler alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 159.67 Columbia Sportswear $3.46 billion 1.36 $311.44 million $4.67 16.24

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Moncler. Columbia Sportswear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

12.2% of Moncler shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Moncler and Columbia Sportswear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moncler 0 1 4 0 2.80 Columbia Sportswear 0 4 2 0 2.33

Moncler currently has a consensus target price of $54.80, suggesting a potential downside of 19.05%. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus target price of $88.13, suggesting a potential upside of 16.23%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than Moncler.

Dividends

Moncler pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Columbia Sportswear pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Moncler pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Sportswear pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Moncler and Columbia Sportswear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moncler N/A N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear 8.25% 17.10% 10.99%

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Moncler on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moncler

(Get Rating)

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts. It also offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boots, trail running shoes, rugged cold weather boots for activities on snow and ice, sandals and shoes for use in water activities, and function-first fashion footwear and casual shoes for lifestyle wear. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brand names through the company owned network of branded and outlet retail stores, brand-specific e-commerce sites, and concession-based arrangements with third-parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, internet retailers, and international distributors. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.