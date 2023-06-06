Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

Shares of RHUHF opened at $32.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $33.32.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

