Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$41.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.19. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of C$32.52 and a 52-week high of C$45.87.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.01. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of C$403.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$376.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.5037122 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$119,100.00. 7.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

