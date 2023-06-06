RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.41.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $65.40.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,432,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 491.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

