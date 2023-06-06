Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 6,000 ($74.59) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 6,200 ($77.08).

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($93.24) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($63.40) to GBX 5,000 ($62.16) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($82.05) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,840 ($72.60) to GBX 5,800 ($72.10) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,110 ($63.53) to GBX 5,250 ($65.27) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,119.23 ($76.07).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,070 ($63.03) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,125.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,580.01. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($55.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,406 ($79.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. The company has a market capitalization of £63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Kaisa Hietala purchased 500 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,313 ($66.05) per share, for a total transaction of £26,565 ($33,024.61). In other news, insider Kaisa Hietala bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,313 ($66.05) per share, with a total value of £26,565 ($33,024.61). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($69.44), for a total value of £279.30 ($347.22). Insiders have bought a total of 1,910 shares of company stock valued at $9,916,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

