Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.