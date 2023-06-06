Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target for the company.

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $151.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.87 and its 200-day moving average is $142.10. Rogers has a one year low of $98.45 and a one year high of $271.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

In other Rogers news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,785.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,785.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.01 per share, with a total value of $48,603.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $197,666,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,039,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Rogers by 35,179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 640,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,415,000 after acquiring an additional 638,501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 12,359.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,856,000 after acquiring an additional 508,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after acquiring an additional 392,411 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

