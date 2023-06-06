Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
ROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target for the company.
Shares of Rogers stock opened at $151.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.87 and its 200-day moving average is $142.10. Rogers has a one year low of $98.45 and a one year high of $271.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.41.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $197,666,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,039,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Rogers by 35,179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 640,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,415,000 after acquiring an additional 638,501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 12,359.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,856,000 after acquiring an additional 508,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after acquiring an additional 392,411 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.
