Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Roku were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Roku by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Roku by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Roku by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ROKU. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 24th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $83,037.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,644.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $407,507.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $83,037.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,644.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,130 shares of company stock valued at $959,026. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $105.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.