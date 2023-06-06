Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Sells $83,037.68 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $83,037.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,644.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Roku Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $105.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.
Roku Company Profile
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.
