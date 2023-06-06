Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay Sells 754 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,235.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $105.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. Roku’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Roku by 45.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Roku by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Roku by 32.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.