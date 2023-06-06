Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Rollins were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rollins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,264,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Rollins by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 761,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after buying an additional 38,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

