Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.50

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.82. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 1,944,901 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on RYCEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.69) to GBX 160 ($1.99) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 90 ($1.12) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.