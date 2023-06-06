Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.50

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.82. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 1,944,901 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on RYCEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.69) to GBX 160 ($1.99) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 90 ($1.12) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 1.6 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
