Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $498.08.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies Price Performance
ROP opened at $454.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $463.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Roper Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.
About Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.