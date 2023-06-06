Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $80.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDDY. Barclays dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.91.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $72.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $153,813.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,539,951.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,915.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $153,813.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,539,951.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,269 shares of company stock valued at $631,204. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in GoDaddy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Featured Articles

