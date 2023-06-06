Royal Bank of Canada Boosts LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target to GBX 255

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 245 ($3.05) to GBX 255 ($3.17) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

LNSPF stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.