Royal Bank of Canada Boosts LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target to GBX 255

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 245 ($3.05) to GBX 255 ($3.17) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
LondonMetric Property Price Performance
LNSPF stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22.
LondonMetric Property Company Profile
