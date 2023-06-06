Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Price Target to GBX 2,050

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,100 ($26.11) to GBX 2,050 ($25.48) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RTBBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rathbones Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Rathbones Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Rathbones Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.24) to GBX 2,050 ($25.48) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Investec downgraded Rathbones Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rathbones Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,050.00.

OTCMKTS RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. Rathbones Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $20.35.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

