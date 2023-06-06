RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.91.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $82.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average is $88.65. RPM International has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC increased its position in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,408,000 after buying an additional 85,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 30,407 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Stories

