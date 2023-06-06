RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 282,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 190,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on RumbleON from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RumbleON from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

RumbleON Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $211.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.59). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $369.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stone House Capital Management purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,778,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Stone House Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth about $9,848,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 528.5% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 118,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RumbleON by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RumbleON by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

