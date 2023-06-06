RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 282,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 190,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.
RMBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on RumbleON from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RumbleON from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $211.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.
In related news, major shareholder Stone House Capital Management purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,778,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Stone House Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth about $9,848,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 528.5% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 118,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RumbleON by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RumbleON by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
