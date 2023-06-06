Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) PT Lowered to $7.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $707.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $6.52.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.93 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. Research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 27,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $83,355.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 707,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,849.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $252,502.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,285,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925,322.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 27,510 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $83,355.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 707,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,849.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,122 shares of company stock worth $632,041 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

