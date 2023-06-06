RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on RxSight from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

RXST stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. RxSight has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter. RxSight had a negative net margin of 108.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RxSight by 4,739.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 553,820 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 830.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 102,147 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in RxSight in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 73,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

