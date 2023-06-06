RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) PT Raised to $29.00 at BTIG Research

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RXST has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $26.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $890.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RxSight has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $27.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. RxSight had a negative net margin of 108.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that RxSight will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RxSight by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RxSight by 123.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in RxSight during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 86.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 340,091 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RxSight by 89.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 301,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

