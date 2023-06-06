Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2,000.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 277,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 264,066 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 231.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 95,302 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 468,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 0.43. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $361,073,453.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,145,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,127,232.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark Stephen Katz purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $361,073,453.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,145,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,127,232.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,210,921 shares of company stock worth $400,178,592. Company insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

