Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHP. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

RHP stock opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $98.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

