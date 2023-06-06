SAP (ETR:SAP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $111.05

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €111.05 ($119.41) and traded as high as €124.42 ($133.78). SAP shares last traded at €124.36 ($133.72), with a volume of 2,076,560 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €122.00 ($131.18) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($125.81) price objective on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on SAP in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

SAP Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $144.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €119.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €111.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.49.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

