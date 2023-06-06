Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 1,788 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,759,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,544,000 after purchasing an additional 126,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after purchasing an additional 558,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,399,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after purchasing an additional 94,987 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,232,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,199,000 after purchasing an additional 485,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,642,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 173,400 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.34.

Liberty Global stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $24.58.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

