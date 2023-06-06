Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 432 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Stock Performance

U opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $58,180.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 389,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,005.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $58,180.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 389,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,005.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,204,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,763,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,676,002.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,702. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on U. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

