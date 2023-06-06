Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 49.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 26.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on STM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

See Also

