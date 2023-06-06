Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 2,124 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 68.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

CCL opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.21.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

