Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in UGI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in UGI by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in UGI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in UGI by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in UGI by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault purchased 3,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI Stock Performance

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE:UGI opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. UGI Co. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $44.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. UGI’s payout ratio is -49.15%.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

See Also

