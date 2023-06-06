Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 3,052 The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 100.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.63.

Middleby Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $136.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $162.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Stories

