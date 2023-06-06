Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 3,545 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

LW opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $115.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

