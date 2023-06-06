Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,470 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 137,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 61,332 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,128,000 after buying an additional 420,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MYTE opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $326.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MYTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Societe Generale lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

