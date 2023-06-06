Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.39. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $377.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STNG. B. Riley raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

