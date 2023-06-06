Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHN opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $830.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $29,169.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $29,169.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $46,401.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,874 shares of company stock valued at $80,046. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

