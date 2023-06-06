Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in News were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in News by 7,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,496 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth about $6,085,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in News by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,412,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,933,000 after buying an additional 319,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in News by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,482,000 after buying an additional 232,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in News by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 194,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.35.

News Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.