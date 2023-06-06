Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

