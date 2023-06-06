Schroder Investment Management Group Has $241,000 Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Elastic were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Elastic by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,910,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,538 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 539,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,721,000 after purchasing an additional 367,990 shares in the last quarter. Styrax Capital LP acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,893,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Elastic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 904,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,587,000 after purchasing an additional 277,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Elastic Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.