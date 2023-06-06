Schroder Investment Management Group Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Flex were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 26.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at $603,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Trading Down 1.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.