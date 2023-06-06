Schroder Investment Management Group Has $295,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

