Schroder Investment Management Group Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 150.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth $418,000. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,953,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 136,123 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 168.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 500,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 313,959 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 1.1 %

VRRM opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $834,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

