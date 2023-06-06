Schroder Investment Management Group Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in LG Display were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at $508,942,400,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPL shares. StockNews.com upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

LPL stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

