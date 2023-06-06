Schroder Investment Management Group Has $93,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock opened at $111.19 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $131.39. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

