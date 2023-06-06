Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $191,000 in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,716 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 775.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 194,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 106.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.