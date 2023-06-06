Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $232,000 in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE:CPNG opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPNG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $31,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,651,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,656,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $31,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,651,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,656,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $114,216.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,182,407 shares of company stock worth $34,138,882 over the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

