Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 200.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

AZPN stock opened at $164.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.61. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.40 and a 52 week high of $263.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Aspen Technology

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.

