Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

NWL stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.55%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

